BANGALORE, Apr 14 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38000 ICS-102(B22mm) 24500 ICS-103(23mm) 29400 ICS-104(24mm) 35800 ICS-202(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(26mm) 35700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37700 ICS-105(27mm) 42300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36700 ICS-105MMA(27) 38600 ICS-105PHR(28) 43300 ICS-105(28mm) 39800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40900 ICS-105(29mm) 40800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41400 ICS-105(30mm) 41300 ICS-105(31mm) 42100 ICS-106(32mm) 43100 ICS-107(34mm) 58000