April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 05, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS1040151315

