BRIEF-Trustco Q1 earnings per share $0.114
* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says q1 return on average assets (roa) of 0.91 pct compared to 0.89 pct in Q1 of 2016
Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 5 basis points
Reoffer price 99.767
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 8.5 basis points
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ and Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro when fungible
* National Security Group Inc releases estimates of spring storm losses