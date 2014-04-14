Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 5 basis points

Reoffer price 99.767

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 8.5 basis points

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ and Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro when fungible

