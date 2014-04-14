Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Connecticut Light and Power Co.

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date April 15, 2044

Coupon 4.3 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.3 pct

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citi, TD Securities and USB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

