Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Connecticut Light and Power Co.
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date April 15, 2044
Coupon 4.3 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.3 pct
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citi, TD Securities and USB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
