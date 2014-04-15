* Indian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking
firm Asian markets, and are likely to take direction from
Infosys's quarterly earnings, traders say.
* Software stocks are on watch with Infosys kicking off
March-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Tata
Consultancy Services on Wednesday.
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is up 0.13 percent.
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after
upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff
in recent days.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 3.63 billion
rupees ($60.3 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data
showed.
($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees)
