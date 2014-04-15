* Indian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm Asian markets, and are likely to take direction from Infosys's quarterly earnings, traders say. * Software stocks are on watch with Infosys kicking off March-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.13 percent. * Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff in recent days. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 3.63 billion rupees ($60.3 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. ($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)