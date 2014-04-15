* USD/INR expected to open stronger around 60.45 levels versus its last week's close of 60.1750/1850 amid weak Asian peers. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:

* The pair is expected to move in the 60.20-60.80 range during the day.

* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are keenly awaiting consumer inflation data for March due later on Tuesday for near-term direction.

* Inflation in India is expected to have edged up on higher food costs in March, snapping a three-month easing trend that will give the central bank less scope to support the economy amid fresh signs of slowdown.

* India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise contraction in industrial output, a fall in exports and a jump in the trade deficit, underscoring the enormity of challenges awaiting a new government that takes over in May.