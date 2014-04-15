* USD/INR expected to open stronger around 60.45 levels
versus its last week's close of 60.1750/1850 amid weak Asian
peers. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:
* The pair is expected to move in the 60.20-60.80 range
during the day.
* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are keenly
awaiting consumer inflation data for March due later on Tuesday
for near-term direction.
* Inflation in India is expected to have edged up on higher
food costs in March, snapping a three-month easing trend that
will give the central bank less scope to support the economy
amid fresh signs of slowdown.
* India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise
contraction in industrial output, a fall in exports and a jump
in the trade deficit, underscoring the enormity of challenges
awaiting a new government that takes over in May.