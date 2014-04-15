* Indian government bond yields likely to edge slightly higher
tracking higher crude prices coupled with a expectation of a
weaker rupee opening.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended
at 8.94 percent on Friday, is expected to trade in the 8.90-9.00
percent band for the day.
* Brent crude oil rose more than $1.50 on Monday as tensions
escalated in Ukraine, while U.S. crude rose modestly after
positive retail sales data signalled a rebound in the U.S.
economy.
* USD/INR expected to open stronger around 60.45 levels versus
its last week's close of 60.1750/1850 amid weak Asian peers.
* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are keenly awaiting
consumer inflation data for March due later on Tuesday for
near-term direction. Inflation in India is expected to have
edged up on higher food costs in March.