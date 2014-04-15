* Indian government bond yields likely to edge slightly higher tracking higher crude prices coupled with a expectation of a weaker rupee opening. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.94 percent on Friday, is expected to trade in the 8.90-9.00 percent band for the day. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1.50 on Monday as tensions escalated in Ukraine, while U.S. crude rose modestly after positive retail sales data signalled a rebound in the U.S. economy. * USD/INR expected to open stronger around 60.45 levels versus its last week's close of 60.1750/1850 amid weak Asian peers. * India's debt and foreign exchange markets are keenly awaiting consumer inflation data for March due later on Tuesday for near-term direction. Inflation in India is expected to have edged up on higher food costs in March.