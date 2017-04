* USD/INR rose to as high as 60.35 to the dollar from its 60.1750/1850 close on Friday, its highest since April 4, before giving up some of its gains. Monday was a market holiday in India. * The weaker rupee tracked Asian currencies, while slowing dollar inflows also added to the pressure, a foreign bank dealer said. * "Many research divisions are now recommending to unwind long rupee positions and book profits," said the dealer. * Sentiment was also cautious ahead of the release of two key inflation readings during the day - wholesale price index and consumer price index. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)