* Indian shares are headed for a second consecutive session of falls as investors continue to take profits after record highs hit on Thursday. * Blue chips across a range of sectors led the way down, with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd falling 3.2 percent, Hindalco Industries Ltd losing 2.5 percent and Tata Motors Ltd down 1.6 percent. * However, Infosys gains 3.4 percent after its January-March earnings beat estimates, although India's second largest software services exporter forecast sales would grow slightly below estimates this fiscal year. * Other IT outsourcing companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd gained. The IT index of the BSE gained 2.27 percent. * Shares in United Spirits Ltd gained as much as 15 percent to a record high of 2,940.80 rupees after Diageo Plc announced a tender offer to acquire up to an additional 26 percent stake in the Indian firm at 3,030 rupees a share. The offer will be launched in June. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)