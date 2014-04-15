* Indian shares are headed for a second consecutive session of
falls as investors continue to take profits after record highs
hit on Thursday.
* Blue chips across a range of sectors led the way down, with
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd falling 3.2
percent, Hindalco Industries Ltd losing 2.5 percent
and Tata Motors Ltd down 1.6 percent.
* However, Infosys gains 3.4 percent after its
January-March earnings beat estimates, although India's second
largest software services exporter forecast sales would grow
slightly below estimates this fiscal year.
* Other IT outsourcing companies such as Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd gained. The IT
index of the BSE gained 2.27 percent.
* Shares in United Spirits Ltd gained as much as 15
percent to a record high of 2,940.80 rupees after Diageo Plc
announced a tender offer to acquire up to an additional
26 percent stake in the Indian firm at 3,030 rupees a share. The
offer will be launched in June.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)