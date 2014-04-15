* Shares in India's Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd surge as much as 7.5 percent after stakeholder Financial Technologies (India) Ltd said it had received nine non-binding bids in the sale of its 24 percent stake in the bourse operator. * Financial Tech did not name the prospective bidders, but said it would finalise the list of bidders by April 25, according to an exchange filing. * Shares in Financial Tech gain 1.63 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)