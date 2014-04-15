BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in APAC down behind Japan and emerging markets
* Says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in Asia Pacific hurt by Japan which was down behind weak industry - earnings presentation
* Shares in India's Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd surge as much as 7.5 percent after stakeholder Financial Technologies (India) Ltd said it had received nine non-binding bids in the sale of its 24 percent stake in the bourse operator. * Financial Tech did not name the prospective bidders, but said it would finalise the list of bidders by April 25, according to an exchange filing. * Shares in Financial Tech gain 1.63 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)