* USD/INR trading at 60.32/33 versus its Friday's close of 60.1750/1850 on demand for the greenback from oil refiners. * Losses in other Asian units versus the dollar also aid sentiment for the pair. Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday, burdened by a strong dollar after upbeat U.S. retail sales data and ongoing tensions in Ukraine. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.20 to 60.50 range during the rest of the session. * Traders say the higher-than-expected wholesale inflation data had little impact on the rupee and traders are awaiting the retail inflation data, a measure which the central bank now focusses on for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)