* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.86 percent, heading for its biggest single day decline since Feb. 20, while the NSE is down 0.81 percent. * Interest rate-sensitive stocks such as banks and real estate were trading sharply lower after India's wholesale price inflation hit a three-month high. Traders are bracing next for consumer inflation data after the close of markets. * Other blue chip stocks were also down. Hindalco Industries Ltd was down 3.5 percent, Tata Motors was down 2.4 percent and Housing Development and Finance Co was down 3.2 percent. * However, shares in software exporters were trading higher, with IT index of the BSE gaining 2.2 percent after Infosys posted better-than-expected earnings. Infosys shares were up 1.7 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were also up 2.2 and 3.1 percent respectively. * Shares in United Spirits Ltd gain as much as 15 percent to a record high of 2,940.80 rupees after Diageo Plc announced a tender offer to acquire up to an additional 26 percent stake in the Indian firm at 3,030 rupees a share. The offer will be launched in June. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)