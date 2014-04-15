(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's: The outcome of India's general election can provide an insight into the political stability, ability, and willingness of the new government to implement reforms for boosting economic growth, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in two reports published today.

According to the reports, titled "India's Election Is Pivotal For Its Sovereign Creditworthiness" and "The New Government's Reform Policies Will Be Critical To The Credit Profile Of Indian Corporates And Banks," The elections and subsequent policy actions could decide if the sovereign rating remains investment grade (unsolicited ratings: BBB-/Negative/A-3). If we revise our sovereign outlook to stable, those negative outlooks on banks and corporate entities, which reflect the sovereign outlook, could also be revised to stable. Ratings on government-related entities (GREs), companies rated above the sovereign, and banks that are capped at the sovereign rating level or benefitting from uplift due to government support will likely be downgraded, if we lower the sovereign rating.