April 15 The California Public Employees'
Retirement System and New York City Pension Funds have written
to shareholders of Duke Energy Corp, urging them to vote
against the re-election of four directors.
The funds blamed Duke Energy directors Alex Bernhardt, James
Hyler, James Rhodes and Carlos Saladrigas for the 39,000 ton
coal ash spill in North Carolina's Dan river in February, after
a stormwater pipe broke under a 27-acre ash pond at the
company's coal plant.
The directors "failed to fulfill their obligations of risk
oversight as members of a committee overseeing health, safety,
and environmental compliance at the company," the funds wrote in
a joint letter to shareholders on Monday. (r.reuters.com/vam58v)
Duke Energy was not immediately available for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
The company, United States' largest electric-power provider,
said last month that it will move coal ash from three plants
and speed up the closure of an additional basin as the company
came under increased scrutiny after a massive spill in North
Carolina contaminated a river used for drinking water.
The directors will be seeking re-election at the company's
annual meeting on May 1.
