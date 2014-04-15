* Indian government bond prices recovered from the day's lows as traders used the slump as an opportunity to replenish debt holdings being depleted by hefty bond redemptions this month. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is trading at 8.96 percent, 2 basis points above Friday's close and down from a session high of 9.03 percent. * So far this month, 409.7 billion rupees ($6.80 billion) worth of government debt has matured, data showed. The total bond redemptions for the month stand at 1.39 trillion rupees. * Investors stepped in to buy debt after yields surged earlier in the day after wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected and as markets braced for a 200 billion rupee ($3.32 billion) bond auction on Thursday that will be absorbed in a holiday-shortened trading week. * Traders will focus next on consumer prices due after the close of markets. ($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)