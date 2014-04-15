Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 30, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.978
Reoffer price 100.278
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & CA-CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0238315664
