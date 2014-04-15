Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.023

Yield 1.858 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 34.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1060350326

