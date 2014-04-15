Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Groupe Auchan

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.479

Yield 1.83 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 91.8bp

Over the bund

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, CM CIC,HSBC, Societe Generale CIB and Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011859396

