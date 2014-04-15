BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Macquarie Bank Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 45 basis points
Reoffer price 99.96
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 47 basis points
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale CIB and MBL
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1060729065
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c