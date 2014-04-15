BANGALORE, Apr 15 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38000 ICS-102(B22mm) 24500 ICS-103(23mm) 29400 ICS-104(24mm) 35800 ICS-202(26mm) 41800 ICS-105(26mm) 35700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37700 ICS-105(27mm) 42400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36700 ICS-105MMA(27) 38600 ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 39900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41000 ICS-105(29mm) 40900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41500 ICS-105(30mm) 41400 ICS-105(31mm) 42200 ICS-106(32mm) 43200 ICS-107(34mm) 58000