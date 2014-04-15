BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date April 22, 2019
Coupon 3.9 pct
Yield 3.9 pct
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date April 22, 2016
Coupon 3.2 pct
Yield 3.2 pct
****
Common Terms
Payment Date April 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ICBC, HSBC, Citi and Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Reoffer price Par
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c