BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foederbank
(L Bank)
Guarantor Federal State of Baden-Württemberg
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity April 25, 2016
Coupon 3 month Libor + 5 basis points
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 5 basis points
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, JP MORGAN, and
Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1060792931
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c