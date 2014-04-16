* Indian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday as foreign institutional investors continue sales in cash shares and equity derivatives, dealers say. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 216.3 million rupees ($3.59 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows, adding to Friday's sale of $68.81 million. * Foreign investors also sold equity derivatives worth of 12.18 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Also, the wholesale price index (WPI) in March rose, while CPI data in March quickened to 8.31 percent, driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.01 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.21 percent. * Asian markets took some comfort from a late spurt by Wall Street on Wednesday, while rising tensions in Ukraine kept safe-haven sovereign debt well bid. * On watch, Tata Consultancy Services earnings later in the day. ($1 = 60.2400 Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)