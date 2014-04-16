* Indian government bonds likely to fall on higher-than-expected CPI inflation and caution ahead of Thursday's bond auction. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.95 percent on Tuesday, likely to open around 9.00 percent level, traders say. * Data released after markets showed India's annual consumer price inflation quickened to 8.31 percent in March, driven by higher food prices. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in the 8.95-9.00 percent band for the day. * Bond markets are likely to remain under pressure ahead of a 200 billion rupee ($3.32 billion) bond auction on Thursday, which markets will absorb in a holiday-shortened trading week with only three sessions. * On Tuesday, bonds fell, with the 10-year benchmark yield surging as much as 9 basis points, after wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected, and as traders worried about a large upcoming debt auction.