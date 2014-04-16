* USD/INR expected to open stronger around 60.35 levels versus Tuesday's close of 60.23/24 tracking regional peers. * Higher-than-expected CPI inflation largely priced in, traders say, but markets cautious on FII flows. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 216.3 million rupees ($3.59 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows, adding to Friday's sale of $68.81 million. * The pair is expected to move in the 60.20 to 60.60 range for the day. * Indian government bonds likely to fall on higher-than-expected CPI inflation and caution ahead of Thursday's bond auction.