* USD/INR trading at 60.28/29 after opening at 60.30, tracking regional peers and sluggishness in the local stock market. The pair closed at 60.23/24 on Tuesday. * Concerns over escalating tensions in Ukraine sapped enthusiasm for emerging market assets on Wednesday. * The pair is expected to move in the 60.20 to 60.60 range for the day. * Indian shares opened flat on Wednesday as foreign institutional investors continue sales in cash shares and equity derivatives. * A higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data largely priced in, traders say, but markets cautious on FII flows. * Traders also cautious after data showed that overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 216.3 million rupees ($3.59 million) on Tuesday -- the second straight session of outflows. * Foreign investors have also been sellers of debt this month, with outflows of $576.59 million till April 12, regulatory data showed.