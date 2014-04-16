* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.85 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, below last week's cut-off yield of 8.8969 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.95 percent while the lowest was at 8.80 percent. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.95 percent on 364-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 9.0165 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield polled was 9.01 percent while the lowest was 8.75 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. ($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreute rs.com/himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com)