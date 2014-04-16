* India's BSE index is up 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.07 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian shares. * Asian share markets were mostly in the black on Wednesday after China reported economic growth a touch above forecasts, a relief for investors who had feared a much weaker outcome. * Among blue chips, Reliance Industries gains 0.8 percent, while ITC NS> is up 0.7 percent. * Indusind Bank gains 1.6 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. * IT shares slump ahead of Tata Consultancy Services earnings later in the day: Infosys is down 2.5 percent, while TCS falls 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)