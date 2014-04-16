* Indian government bonds were off highs as traders booked profits to brace for Thursday's 200 billion rupee ($3.32 billion) bond auction which markets will absorb in a holiday-shortened week with only three trading sessions. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 8.92 percent, after falling as much as 5 bps earlier in the session. * The market awaits the outcome of the Treasury bills auction for 150 billion rupees later in the session. For a Reuters poll, see: * Yields stay lower after suspected bond purchases from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from the secondary market possibly to replenish stock after 7.37 percent 2014 bonds worth 422.53 billion rupees mature on Wednesday. ($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)