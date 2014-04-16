* India's benchmark 10-year bond shed all gains to be marginally lower on day as traders booked profits to prepare for the 200-billion-rupee ($3.32 billion) debt auction on Thursday. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.96 percent, after falling as much as 5 bps on the day earlier in the session. * The Reserve Bank of India set the minimum underwriting commission for Thursday's debt sale. * The central bank announced a 15-day term repo of 610 billion rupees for Thursday. * The cutoffs at the 150 billion rupee T-bills auction were in line with expectations. * The 10-year yield seen moving in 8.94-8.96 percent band until end of session. ($1 = 60.2400 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)