* India's National Stock Exchange's (NSE) new rules on matching
equity derivatives' orders as per reference price and execution
range, starting May 5, are seen reducing error based volatility
in the market, analysts say.
* "Orders shall be matched and trades shall take place only if
the trade price is within the reference price and execution
range," NSE said in a circular on Friday. For link: (link.reuters.com/byt58v)
* "The guidelines augur well for better functioning of the
market, as it would reduce the possibility of error led spike or
kink in price of F&O participating stocks. This mechanism should
come in very handy for smaller participants in the options
segment as well," said Bhavin Desai, equity derivatives analyst
Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.
* Also, India's capital markets regulator said in October it
would unveil regulations for the cancellation or modification of
trades arising from any instances of errant, or freak, trades on
the country's stock exchanges.
* India has experienced several instances of market glitches,
including a flurry of erroneous orders placed by broker Emkay
Global Financial Services last October, that have
rattled confidence in the trading systems of the country's
exchanges.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)