* USD/INR trading at 60.28/29 versus its close of 60.23/24 on Tuesday as weakness in the domestic stock markets aids sentiment for the dollar. * Exporters, however, seen selling on upticks preventing a very sharp rise in the pair. The pair is seen holding in a 60.20 to 60.40 range in the rest of the session. * Traders are also cautious after data showed overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 216.3 million rupees ($3.59 million) on Tuesday -- the second straight session of outflows. * Local shares trading down 0.6 percent as continued selling by offshore investors and higher-than-expected inflation data increases caution in the midst of the five-week long election process. * The better-than-expected Chinese first-quarter growth data, however, helping Asian units as it eases concerns of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)