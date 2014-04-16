BRIEF-Dogus REIT Q1 revenue of 18.1 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 18.1 million lira ($5.10 million) versus 14.9 million lira year ago
Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unicredit International Bank Luxembourg SA
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date July 8, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.386
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA and TD
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 revenue of 18.1 million lira ($5.10 million) versus 14.9 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 1.8 million lira ($506,699.70) versus 1.6 million lira year ago