Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unicredit International Bank Luxembourg SA

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 8, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.386

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA and TD

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

