* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, following
gains in global stocks and after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, India's largest IT services exporter reiterated on
Wednesday that FY15 would be a stronger year than FY14.
* Shares of IT stocks would also be on watch ahead of HCL
Technologies and Wipro earnings later in the
day.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.3 percent to 6,715, a 40-point premium to the underlying
NSE index close on Wednesday, while the MSCI-Asia
Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.22
percent.
* Asian share markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish
comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve combined with
an upbeat economic assessment from the central bank to lift Wall
Street for a third straight session.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 446.9 million
rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
show, marking their consecutive session of outflows.
