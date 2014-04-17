* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, following gains in global stocks and after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's largest IT services exporter reiterated on Wednesday that FY15 would be a stronger year than FY14. * Shares of IT stocks would also be on watch ahead of HCL Technologies and Wipro earnings later in the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.3 percent to 6,715, a 40-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Wednesday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.22 percent. * Asian share markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve combined with an upbeat economic assessment from the central bank to lift Wall Street for a third straight session. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 446.9 million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show, marking their consecutive session of outflows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)