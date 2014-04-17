* USD/INR, which closed at 60.37/38 on Wednesday, opens weaker at 60.27/28 sparked by dollar selling after U.S. Fed chair's dovish comments. * On Wednesday Janet Yellen, in her second public speech as Federal Reserve Chair, stressed the need for accommodative policy citing persistently low inflation and economic slack. * The pair is likely to trade in the 60.20-60.50 band for the day, traders say. * The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar early on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a rally in global stocks dented demand for the safe-haven currency. * The Indian rupee dropped for a third straight session on Wednesday, its worst falling streak since late-January, as profit-taking in the domestic stock market by offshore investors hurt the local unit. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 446.9 million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows.