* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening up about 2 basis points at 8.98 percent on Thursday, as traders may further trim positions ahead of the 200-billion-rupee ($3.31 billion) bond auction later in the session. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.96 percent on Wednesday, posting losses for a second straight session. * Market would be bracing for the huge supply of bonds in a holiday-shortened three-day week with most of the bonds on sale among the least traded. * The 10-year yield seen moving in 8.94-9.05 percent band during the session. ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)