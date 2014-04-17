* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.99 percent on Thursday, after traders cut positions bracing for the 200-billion-rupee ($3.31 billion) bond auction later in the session. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield had briefly gone up 4 basis points to touch 9 percent at open but quickly retraced as traders see 9 percent as a resistance level. * Most bonds on offer are among the least traded but traders say the possibility of devolvement has lessened after a consistent selling spree over the last two sessions. * For auction details, see: ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)