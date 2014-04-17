(Adds dropped word 'income' in 2nd bullet point)
* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain 1
percent after its CEO said the company expected a further rise
in revenue growth in the new financial year.
* Still, gains were tempered by some concerns about the IT
outsourcer's January-March net profit when adjusted for other
income, which came below estimates, according to some analysts.
Shares had earlier fallen as much as 2.4 percent before
recovering.
* TCS reported other income of 4.43 billion rupees ($73.4
million) during the January-March quarter, a number that
analysts point out would have been lower had it not been
conducted under International Financial Reporting Standards
(IFRS).
* That may have boosted the net profit of 52.97 billion rupees
($879 million) TCS reported on Wednesday, according to analysts.
