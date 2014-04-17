(Adds dropped word 'income' in 2nd bullet point) * Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain 1 percent after its CEO said the company expected a further rise in revenue growth in the new financial year. * Still, gains were tempered by some concerns about the IT outsourcer's January-March net profit when adjusted for other income, which came below estimates, according to some analysts. Shares had earlier fallen as much as 2.4 percent before recovering. * TCS reported other income of 4.43 billion rupees ($73.4 million) during the January-March quarter, a number that analysts point out would have been lower had it not been conducted under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). * That may have boosted the net profit of 52.97 billion rupees ($879 million) TCS reported on Wednesday, according to analysts. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)