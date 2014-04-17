* India's BSE index is up 0.72 percent, while the NSE index is 0.75 percent higher. * IT outsourcers recover from steep falls on Wednesday after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd post better-than-expected earnings. * TCS gains 1.1 percent, while HCL Tech is up 1.3 percent. * Gains also track higher Asian rivals after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen stressing the need to deliver continued policy stimulus. * Among blue chips, ICICI Bank gains 1.8 percent, while Tata Motors is up 2.9 percent. * However, overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 446.9 million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)