* India's BSE index is up 0.72 percent, while the NSE
index is 0.75 percent higher.
* IT outsourcers recover from steep falls on Wednesday after
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd
post better-than-expected earnings.
* TCS gains 1.1 percent, while HCL Tech is up 1.3 percent.
* Gains also track higher Asian rivals after comments from Fed
Chair Janet Yellen stressing the need to deliver continued
policy stimulus.
* Among blue chips, ICICI Bank gains 1.8 percent,
while Tata Motors is up 2.9 percent.
* However, overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 446.9
million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange
data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)