* Shares in India's Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd surge 6.3 percent to 242.20 rupees after broker CLSA started coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 302 rupees. * CLSA says Hathway, as India's largest digital cable provider, will benefit from increased digitisation, as well as higher rising broadband penetration and higher internet average revenue per user (ARPU). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)