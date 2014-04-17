* Foreign flows and January-March earnings will continue to set direction for markets, as India's five-week long election continues, including voting in Mumbai scheduled for April 24. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 446.9 million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows. * The markets will take opening cues from index heavyweight Reliance Industries earnings, scheduled for Friday. * Indian markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday and next Thursday for voting. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Fri: Reliance Industries earnings Mon: Results of Hindustan Zinc Tues: HDFC Bank earnings Wed: Cairn India, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement results Thurs: Ambuja Cements, ACC Ltd, Axis Bank earnings; Japan's CPI data; U.S. durable goods orders Fri: Siemens, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, IDFC earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)