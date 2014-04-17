* Foreign flows and January-March earnings will continue to set
direction for markets, as India's five-week long election
continues, including voting in Mumbai scheduled for April 24.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 446.9 million
rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows.
* The markets will take opening cues from index heavyweight
Reliance Industries earnings, scheduled for Friday.
* Indian markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday and next
Thursday for voting.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Fri: Reliance Industries earnings
Mon: Results of Hindustan Zinc
Tues: HDFC Bank earnings
Wed: Cairn India, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement
results
Thurs: Ambuja Cements, ACC Ltd, Axis Bank
earnings; Japan's CPI data; U.S. durable goods orders
Fri: Siemens, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI
Bank, IDFC earnings.
