Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USD/INR trading at 60.45/46 versus its previous close of 60.37/38, retreating sharply from the day's low of 60.26 on the back of heavy buying of the greenback by state-run oil companies. * Traders, however, expect the pair to see strong resistance at around 60.50 levels, limiting much further upside. * Gains in the domestic sharemarket and other Asian currencies are also expected to limit the upside in the pair. * Local shares trading up 0.8 percent after three straight session of losses as IT companies recover after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd earnings. * Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased broadly after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments on monetary policy, while trading was subdued ahead of a holiday in some markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M