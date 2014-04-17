Motor racing-Honda to supply Sauber F1 team with engines from 2018
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
(Corrects percent change for operating profit forecast to -6.3 from -6.2 in alert) Apr 17 (Reuters) - Fuji Oil Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 252.00 264.80 Operating 15.00 16.00 Recurring 14.50 15.60 Net 7.80 9.40 EPS 90.74 yen 109.35 yen NOTE - Fuji Oil Co Ltd is a major palm and coconut oil producer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, though strong first-quarter earnings at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may buoy other producers there.