(Corrects percent change for operating profit forecast to -6.3 from -6.2 in alert) Apr 17 (Reuters) - Fuji Oil Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 252.00 264.80 Operating 15.00 16.00 Recurring 14.50 15.60 Net 7.80 9.40 EPS 90.74 yen 109.35 yen NOTE - Fuji Oil Co Ltd is a major palm and coconut oil producer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .