* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.4 percent and the broader NSE index is up 1.36 percent, snapping a three-day losing streak. * Banking stocks gained on value-buying. State Bank of India gained 2.51 percent, while ICICI Bank is up 3.2 percent. * Reliance Industries is trading 1.6 percent higher ahead of its earnings later in the day. * Gains were led by technology stocks, which gained after top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies posted better-than-expected earnings. * However, foreign investors, who have pumped $4.8 billion into Indian shares so far this year, sold shares worth of 446.9 million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)