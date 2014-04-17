* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.4 percent and the
broader NSE index is up 1.36 percent, snapping a
three-day losing streak.
* Banking stocks gained on value-buying. State Bank of India
gained 2.51 percent, while ICICI Bank is up
3.2 percent.
* Reliance Industries is trading 1.6 percent higher
ahead of its earnings later in the day.
* Gains were led by technology stocks, which gained after top
software exporter Tata Consultancy Services and HCL
Technologies posted better-than-expected earnings.
* However, foreign investors, who have pumped $4.8 billion into
Indian shares so far this year, sold shares worth of 446.9
million rupees ($7.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange
data shows, marking their third consecutive session of outflows.
