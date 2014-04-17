* Foreign flows will likely be the key trigger for the Indian rupee after overseas investors were net sellers for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, while also selling in debt markets for the sixth straight session. * Strong buying by foreign investors had boosted the rupee to an eight-month high early this month, but the rupee has ceded some ground. * The rupee is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.60 range in the absence of any key triggers next week. * For debt investors, sentiment will depend on continued auctions, with India set to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) worth of bonds in another short week because of elections in Mumbai on Thursday, which will shut markets. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in the 8.80 to 9.10 percent range. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: Weekly reserve money Currency in circulation data Thurs: Markets shut for Mumbai elections Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)