Bangalore, Apr 17 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46600 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 43500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34150 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 41500 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 131000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25200 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16700 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9600 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27300 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 39200 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14300 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23700 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 668 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 258 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 99 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 40300 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5750 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 865 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 905 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 885 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 915 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 991 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 74000 2. Rapeseed Oil 65000 3. Sunflower Oil 60000 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 80500 6. Sesame Oil 95000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 62500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 61000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 64000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 64500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 60000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 57500 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 68500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 805 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 865 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1320 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1360 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified