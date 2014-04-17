BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aegon NV
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2044
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.418
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, RBS & Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS1061711575
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago