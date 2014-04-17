BANGALORE, Apr 17 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38000 ICS-102(B22mm) 24700 ICS-103(23mm) 29600 ICS-104(24mm) 36000 ICS-202(26mm) 42000 ICS-105(26mm) 35700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37700 ICS-105(27mm) 42600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36700 ICS-105MMA(27) 38600 ICS-105PHR(28) 43600 ICS-105(28mm) 40100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41200 ICS-105(29mm) 41100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41700 ICS-105(30mm) 41600 ICS-105(31mm) 42400 ICS-106(32mm) 43400 ICS-107(34mm) 58500