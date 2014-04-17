BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago