BRIEF-Empire Industries Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 76.3 million rupees versus 100.5 million rupees year ago
Norinchukin Bank's Series
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Dec quarter net profit 76.3 million rupees versus 100.5 million rupees year ago
* Said that quirin bank AG informed co on Monday that it had exercised fully, amounting to 297,000 shares, the Greenshoe Option relating to up to 297,000 shares that was granted to the bank in the context of the capital increase
Jan 24 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :